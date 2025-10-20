Northeast Investment Management Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.47 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.