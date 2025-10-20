Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 132,489 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,703,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 316,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.