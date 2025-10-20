Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.83 Million Stake in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,366 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.