Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after buying an additional 415,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $18,204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ryder System by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 304,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 609.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $182.28 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.22.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

