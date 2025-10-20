Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 168,103 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 296,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 164,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.54.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

