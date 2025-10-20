NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

