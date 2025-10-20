New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

