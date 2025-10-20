New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Qorvo worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Qorvo by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

