Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $330.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.22 and a 200-day moving average of $347.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.13.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

