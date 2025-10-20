Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3%

ACGL opened at $86.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.