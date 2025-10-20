Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $55.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

