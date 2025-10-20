Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 511.6% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $99.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

