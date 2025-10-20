Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $295.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

