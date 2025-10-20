Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 200,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $56.06 on Monday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

