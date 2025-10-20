Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

