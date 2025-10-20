Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stake Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.84.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

