Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.