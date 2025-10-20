Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

MFG opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.35. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.