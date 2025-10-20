MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after buying an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $18,163,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $13,432,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.