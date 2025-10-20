MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 2,086.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 835,375 shares during the period.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LSGR stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

Featured Articles

