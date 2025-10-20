MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

