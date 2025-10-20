MGO One Seven LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

