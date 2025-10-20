MGO One Seven LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $116.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

