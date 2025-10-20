Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 215 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,678,937 shares of company stock valued at $654,837,526 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

