Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,654,000 after purchasing an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,053,000 after purchasing an additional 517,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 259,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.45 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

