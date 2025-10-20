Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.74 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

