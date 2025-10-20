Mach Natural Resources LP $MNR Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Mach Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 81.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR opened at $11.92 on Monday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

