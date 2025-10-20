Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

