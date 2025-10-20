LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.94.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.