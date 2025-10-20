Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

