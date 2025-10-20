Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

