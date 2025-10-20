Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0%

LDOS stock opened at $184.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

