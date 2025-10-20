Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 193,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $374.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.85. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.76.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

