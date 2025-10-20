Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.