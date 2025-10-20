JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 51,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.