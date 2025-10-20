Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $339.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.68. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.81 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

