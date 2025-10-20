Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of JBS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JBS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

JBS Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:JBS opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jbs N.V. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.80.

About JBS

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

