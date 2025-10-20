iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

