iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after buying an additional 114,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $209.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

