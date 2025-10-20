iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.0%

MTUM opened at $252.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

