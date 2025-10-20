iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 758,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 756,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,858,000 after purchasing an additional 563,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

