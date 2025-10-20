iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.