iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $88.14 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

