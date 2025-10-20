Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678,937 shares of company stock worth $654,837,526. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

