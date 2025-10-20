Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

