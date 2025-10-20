Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Stake Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,485 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

