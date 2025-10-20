Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

