IFP Advisors Inc Takes $86,000 Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 1,722.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 229.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $20.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORZ. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

