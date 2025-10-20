IFP Advisors Inc Sells 597 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock worth $1,209,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $153.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.