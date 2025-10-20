IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,919,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.